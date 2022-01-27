Birthday Club
2 people charged in connection to death of 5-yr-old now facing manslaughter charge

Daniel Clemans, 40, and Kayla Irwin, 28, were arrested on Jan. 12 outside of Clemans’ home, two...
Daniel Clemans, 40, and Kayla Irwin, 28, were arrested on Jan. 12 outside of Clemans' home, two days after he called 911 saying Irwin's 5-year-old son was not breathing. He was taken to the hospital and died.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEADE CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Charges have been amended for two people in the death investigation of five-year-old Braydon Irwin.

Authorities started investigating when Braydon died at a hospital in Harrison County Hospital after a 911 call came in about the child not breathing.

Preliminary reports say the cause of death was blunt force trauma

Braydon’s mother, Kayla Irwin, and her boyfriend, Daniel Clemans, now each face a first-degree manslaughter charge, according to court officials.

They were originally facing complicity to murder.

Officials tell us their cases are being moved to a grand jury. They say their cases will likely not be heard until March 14.

Their bond remains at $250,000 each.

