White Swan Coffee Lab closing on W. Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Franklin Street business has announced they are closing.

White Swan Coffee Lab started inside Wired on 4th Street in 2016 before moving to the west side.

They shared a video announcement Wednesday on Facebook.

The owners shared stories of the community and their family from over the years.

They say the closure is due to “an overwhelming increase in cost of operations.”

In 2020, they started a Kickstarter campaign in hopes to buy their building.

The owners say it isn’t the end of White Swan Coffee, but the end for how it is now on Franklin Street.

Their last day is February 5.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.