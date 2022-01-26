Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We could learn more information on a house fire in Evansville. Officials say a house was destroyed and another home next door had significant damage.

We’re continuing coverage this morning on tensions between Russia and Ukraine. President Biden now warning of enormous consequences if Russia invades Ukraine.

Owensboro police are investigating another shots fired call, making it the 12th this month alone.

We’re still fresh into the New Year and you may be looking for a new hobby. The opportunities are endless, including some involving bees. Jessica Costello has the story in Warrick County this morning.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search field near First Ave.
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
Left: William Bacon III. Right: Tamara Bacon.
Affidavit: Detectives find over 2.2 lbs of meth in Evansville apartment, 2 arrested
James Musgrave.
Police: Officers find 175 grams of meth during traffic stop, driver arrested
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
Semi, several cars involved in Tues. wreck on Lloyd Expressway
Timothy Leavell
Police: Break in suspect shot by resident

Latest News

Dogwood Ridge Bees in Boonville teaching the public about bees.
Dogwood Ridge Bees in Boonville teaching public about bees
House fire on South Barker Ave.
Fire destroys Evansville home, significantly damages another
Semi, several cars involved in Tues. wreck on Lloyd Expressway.
Semi, several cars involved in Tues. wreck on Lloyd Expressway
Fire destroys Evansville home, significantly damages another.
Fire destroys Evansville home, significantly damages another