Wed. marks 1 year since 19-yr-old lost battle with COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday marks one year since the Evansville community lost 19-year-old, Isaiah Mays.

[Ind. mother loses teen son to COVID-19 complications]

He was a student at Harwood Career Preparatory High School when he lost his battle with COVID-19.

We caught up with his mother, Machelle, this week.

She tells us it’s hard to believe that it has already been one year and she says thoughts of Isaiah puts a smile on her face each and every day.

Despite the pain of losing her son, Machelle says her family is blessed and it’s her faith that carries her through.

Isaiah’s family plans to remember him with a small lantern release Wednesday, and Machelle encourages each of us to “love one another on purpose” in Isaiah’s honor.

