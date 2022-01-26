Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

WATCH: French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in California safely returned to owners

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A French bulldog who was stolen at gunpoint while on a walk in California has been safely returned to his owners.

Detectives with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said that the dog named Tito was on a walk with his family Jan. 15 when they were confronted by several armed suspects in a vehicle. Tito was taken at gunpoint, along with the victim’s purse and car keys. Several hours later, the suspects returned to the area and stole the victim’s vehicle, which has since been recovered.

Detectives followed up on tips that led them to Tito’s location on Tuesday, 10 days after he was stolen.

Tito was positively identified by his microchip.

Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern said detectives worked on their days off to assist with the case.

“As a dog owner, this case disturbed me, my agency and the community. I directed our investigators to pursue all leads. I’m glad to see Tito is now reunited with his family. Thank you to our detectives and community members for supporting this effort,” Ahern wrote in a Facebook post.

Detectives were able to make several arrests related to this incident and discovered the suspects were connected to several other robberies in the area.

A similar situation made headlines in February 2021 when singer Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs were stolen at gunpoint while on a walk in Los Angeles. The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot and sustained serious injuries. All three of Gaga’s French bulldogs were recovered and five suspects were arrested.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search field near First Ave.
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
Left: William Bacon III. Right: Tamara Bacon.
Affidavit: Detectives find over 2.2 lbs of meth in Evansville apartment, 2 arrested
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
Semi, several cars involved in Tues. wreck on Lloyd Expressway
James Musgrave.
Police: Officers find 175 grams of meth during traffic stop, driver arrested
Demarko Kemp.
Driver arrested after officers find several different drugs during traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed expected to signal plans on rate hikes to cool inflation
Isaiah Mays of Evansville, Indiana.
Wed. marks 1 year since 19-yr-old lost battle with COVID-19
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer sits...
AP sources: Justice Breyer to retire from Supreme Court; Biden to fill vacancy
Christopher Leduc
Former deputy coroner pleads guilty in theft case