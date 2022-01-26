Birthday Club
Union Co. woman sentenced after guilty plea in deadly crash

Amanda Walters
Amanda Walters(Webster Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A woman has pleaded guilty in a deadly crash that happened in 2020.

As we reported in November, Amanda Walters was indicted on several charges.

Commonwealth Attorney Zac Greenwell said Tuesday, Walters pled guilty to 2nd Degree Manslaughter and Operating Under the influence.

She was sentenced to six years in prison.

He says in a separate case, she pled guilty to three drug charges and one charge of wanton endangerment. She was sentenced to two years in that case.

Those separate sentenced will be served consecutively for a total of eight years in prison.

The report from the Union County Sheriff’s Office shows the deadly crash happened on State Route 360 on December 11, 2020.

The report shows the car driven by Walters ran off the road, hit a fence and several fence posts, then overturned and hit a tree.

Deputies say Walters’ passenger, Lori Trent died at the scene.

