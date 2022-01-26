Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Sunny, Colder

1/24 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
1/24 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wind chills will drop...zero to -3 early this morning...teens during the afternoon behind northerly winds. Generous sunshine and colder as high temperatures only reach the mid-20s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and not as cold. High temps in the upper 30s. Thursday night, mostly clear and cold as lows drop into the mid-20s.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries early then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. In the wake of the Arctic cold front, high temperatures only in the upper 20s to 30-degrees.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search field near First Ave.
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
Left: William Bacon III. Right: Tamara Bacon.
Affidavit: Detectives find over 2.2 lbs of meth in Evansville apartment, 2 arrested
James Musgrave.
Police: Officers find 175 grams of meth during traffic stop, driver arrested
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up on Lloyd Expressway due to crash
Timothy Leavell
Police: Break in suspect shot by resident

Latest News

1/25 14 First Look
1/25 14 First Look
1/25First Alert Forecast
Frigid air tightens grip on Tri-State
Brighter, Colder
14 First Alert 1/25 - Midday
14 First Alert 1/25 - Midday