Sunny, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wind chills will drop...zero to -3 early this morning...teens during the afternoon behind northerly winds. Generous sunshine and colder as high temperatures only reach the mid-20s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and not as cold. High temps in the upper 30s. Thursday night, mostly clear and cold as lows drop into the mid-20s.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries early then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. In the wake of the Arctic cold front, high temperatures only in the upper 20s to 30-degrees.

