Police: Authorities find variety of drugs during traffic stop, man arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officers found a variety of drugs during a traffic stop.

Officers say they pulled over 34-year-old Joshua Vincent Tuesday evening for speeding in a construction zone on Highway 41.

After Vincent couldn’t provide proof of insurance, he was asked to step out of the car.

During a pat-down, Authorities say they felt an unusual object on Vincent.

They put him in handcuffs and found a plastic bag on him that had several different baggies inside that contained a crystal-like substance, a green leafy substance and a mixture of pills.

Those substances later tested positive for meth and fentanyl and marijuana, according to an affidavit.

Officials say the pills were identified as clonazepam and alprazolam.

They say there was also a loaded handgun in the car.

Authorities say Vincent admitted to selling drugs.

They also say he has two previous convictions of dealing methamphetamine from 2007 and 2018.

Vincent is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on new drug-related charges.

