New research suggests successful 2022 for Evansville’s economy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville is getting some good news when it comes to its economy.

New research from the Indiana Business Review suggests 2022 could be even more successful than 2021.

This research comes from Dr. Mohammed Khayum at the University of Southern Indiana.

He says Evansville is one of the most “manufacturing-dependent metro areas” in the nation. According to his research, it is paying off for the city’s economy.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke admits it can be hard to imagine economic success two years in the coronavirus pandemic.

The data in this article, however, suggests the city is doing just that.

In 2021, unemployment rates in Evansville went down, going hand-in-hand with increased job growth, according to Dr. Khayum.

The data suggests community partners like Toyota and Berry Global have a lot to do with that.

“They are drivers,” says Mayor Winnecke. “They are the absolute drivers. So when a Toyota or a Berry Global makes multi-million dollar investments, one, it speaks to the confidence those leaders have in our region’s ability to bring workforce to the table. It also speaks to the confidence of what’s going on in our region economically.”

As Mayor Winnecke put it, more investment means more jobs.

“People might be surprised to know that over 15% of the workforce work in manufacturing in the Evansville area,” says Mayor Winnecke. “That’s a big number.”

More jobs means more money in pockets of Hoosiers in Southwest Indiana. In fact, as much as 6.5% more money, according to Dr. Khayum’s research,

“Whether its how many people are on the work force,” says Mayor Winnecke, “what their wages and benefits look like, just the whole picture.”

Research from Dr. Khayum also suggests 2022 could see an additional 4,700 jobs in Evansville.

That is something Mayor Winnecke says takes a team.

“It’s not one person or a small group of people,” says Mayor Winnecke. “It’s a community effort. It’s the business community. It’s the nonprofit world. It’s the faith community, Everyone’s contributions, especially in this time, are important.”

Mayor Winnecke emphasized, this kind of success doesn’t happen overnight. He says these goals are actually part of a plan called “Talent 2025″ - aimed at growing the city’s population and improving workforce readiness overtime.

