Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will be back for season 2

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Green light! “Squid Game” is coming back for a second season, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed Friday.

The violent series was streamed worldwide for 1.6 billion hours in the first 28 days of release, making it Netflix’s biggest show ever by a long shot.

The streaming service paid $21.4 million for the first season, and according to Bloomberg, it has $891 million in “impact value.”

The show features more than 400 desperate, broke contestants invited by a mysterious organization to compete in a series of children’s games to win a pool of about $38 million. You later learn that those games have deadly consequences if you don’t win.

“Squid Game” won three Golden Globes, including best TV drama. It also made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards by becoming the first non-English series to score a nomination.

Further details about the show’s next season have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Timothy Leavell
Police: Break in suspect shot by resident
Blakely Vaughn.
Hopkins Co. pastor accused of stealing items from Muhlenberg Co. business
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
Left: William Bacon III. Right: Tamara Bacon.
Affidavit: Detectives find over 2.2 lbs of meth in Evansville apartment, 2 arrested
James Musgrave.
Police: Officers find 175 grams of meth during traffic stop, driver arrested

Latest News

A scientist has discovered that Saturn’s small moon Mimas (left) likely has something in common...
Saturn’s ‘Death Star’ moon may have a hidden ocean, scientists discover
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference,...
Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk
2 Signature School students win annual “Changemaker Challenge”
2 Signature School students win annual “Changemaker Challenge”
DCSO warning public of scammer acting as deputy