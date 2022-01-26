Man sentenced to decade in prison in Posey Co. sexual misconduct case

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor in Posey County.

The Posey Co. Prosecutor says Wednesday, 25-year-old Riley Evan Clark was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Authorities say Clark admitted to sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16.

He must also register as a sex offender.

“Mr. Clark is a predator that took advantage of the victim in this case. I’m grateful that the victim spoke up about the abuse inflicted by Mr. Clark. This allowed (Posey County Sheriff’s Office) Detective Kyle Reidford to gather the evidence necessary to hold her abuser accountable for his actions. While there is nothing that can be done to ever eliminate the harm caused by Mr. Clark, there can now be some measure of closure and justice for the victim and her family,” said Prosecutor Thomas Clowers.

