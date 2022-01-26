Man to be sentenced to 22.5 years after guilty meth plea

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday afternoon, 34-year-old Tyler Poiles entered a plea of guilty to Dealing Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony, in connection with a traffic stop by the U.S. Marshals Service in January of 2021.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutors Office say during the traffic stop, law enforcement located over 20 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, scales, and several other items consistent with drug dealing.

At the time of this arrest, Poiles had an active felony warrant out for his arrest.

Officials say he will be sentenced to 22.5 years. The court will determine where.

