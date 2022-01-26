Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Ind. House bill aiming to reduce juvenile recidivism rates heads to Senate

Indiana Statehouse.
Indiana Statehouse.(WAVE 3 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - An Indiana House bill aimed at reducing recidivism rates among youth offenders is now heading to the Senate for consideration.

The Indiana House of Representatives unanimously voted for the legislation on Tuesday.

Officials say with the legislation, nonviolent youth offenders would receive counseling for mental health and behavioral issues rather than being incarcerated or placed in detention.

According to Wendy McNamara, chair of the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee, the legislation would ensure children younger than 12-years-old would no longer be detained unless it is essential for a community’s safety and no reasonable alternative exists.

The legislation would allow Judges to have the discretion to decide if an offender presents a flight risk or danger, and they would be screened and evaluated to see if they pose a danger to the community.

The screening tool would be developed by a newly formed juvenile justice oversight body that would also develop a statewide grant program to support juvenile justice initiatives focused on pre-trial diversion and behavioral health needs.

According to an Indiana Youth Institute report, 70% of all juvenile offenders suffer from some kind of mental illness, and children who experience abuse and neglect are 55% more likely to be arrested and 96% more likely to commit a violent crime.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search field near First Ave.
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
Left: William Bacon III. Right: Tamara Bacon.
Affidavit: Detectives find over 2.2 lbs of meth in Evansville apartment, 2 arrested
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
Semi, several cars involved in Tues. wreck on Lloyd Expressway
James Musgrave.
Police: Officers find 175 grams of meth during traffic stop, driver arrested
Demarko Kemp.
Driver arrested after officers find several different drugs during traffic stop

Latest News

Isaiah Mays of Evansville, Indiana.
Wed. marks 1 year since 19-yr-old lost battle with COVID-19
Christopher Leduc
Former deputy coroner pleads guilty in theft case
Evansville CVS one of many to close countrywide
Previous Dawson Springs town hall meeting
Another town hall set for Wed. night in Dawson Springs