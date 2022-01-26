Ind. House bill aiming to reduce juvenile recidivism rates heads to Senate

INDIANA (WFIE) - An Indiana House bill aimed at reducing recidivism rates among youth offenders is now heading to the Senate for consideration.

The Indiana House of Representatives unanimously voted for the legislation on Tuesday.

Officials say with the legislation, nonviolent youth offenders would receive counseling for mental health and behavioral issues rather than being incarcerated or placed in detention.

According to Wendy McNamara, chair of the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee, the legislation would ensure children younger than 12-years-old would no longer be detained unless it is essential for a community’s safety and no reasonable alternative exists.

The legislation would allow Judges to have the discretion to decide if an offender presents a flight risk or danger, and they would be screened and evaluated to see if they pose a danger to the community.

The screening tool would be developed by a newly formed juvenile justice oversight body that would also develop a statewide grant program to support juvenile justice initiatives focused on pre-trial diversion and behavioral health needs.

According to an Indiana Youth Institute report, 70% of all juvenile offenders suffer from some kind of mental illness, and children who experience abuse and neglect are 55% more likely to be arrested and 96% more likely to commit a violent crime.

