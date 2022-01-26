Ind. reports 6 area COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 5,536 new COVID-19 cases and 129 new deaths statewide.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,574,807 cases and 20,296 deaths.

The state map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties and one new death in Dubois and Gibson Counties.

It shows 344 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 128 news cases in Warrick County, 54 new cases in Dubois County, 47 new cases in Perry County, 37 new cases in Posey County, 52 new cases in Gibson County, 37 new cases in Spencer County and 17 new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 51,433 cases, 534 deaths

Dubois Co. - 11,860 cases, 154 deaths

Warrick Co. - 18,127 cases, 220 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,224 cases, 55 deaths

Posey Co. - 5,915 cases, 48 deaths

Gibson Co. - 10,281 cases, 128 deaths

Spencer Co. - 4,757 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,405 cases, 46 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.