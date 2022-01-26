Birthday Club
Henderson Co. hosts 1st visioning session to help determine library’s future

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Public Library hosted its first community visioning session Tuesday night.

Their goal is to determine what kind of changes to make to help the library meet the community’s needs.

Director Shannon Sandefur tells us she’s been receiving a lot of feedback even before the sessions were called.

“Our community loves the library,” Sandefur says. “They have been very supportive. In fact, several people have said, ‘You don’t have to change a thing!’ But we said, ‘Yeah, we do.’ We have to stay relevant and continue on that progress going forward. You can’t always do the same thing all the time.”

The next session is scheduled for February 15 at 4:30 at Greater Norris Chapel Baptist Church.

