Henderson 1st responders honored for helping save man from burning home

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A few weeks ago we told you about a house fire in Henderson County on Highway 2084.

Officials say 911 operator Mark Doepel took a call about a man trapped inside the basement during the fire.

Henderson Firefighters Cory Agnew, Elijah Wright and Isaac Damrath made their way inside to find the man.

With teamwork, the man was rescued.

At Tuesday night’s city commissioners meeting, all four first responders were honored.

Fire Chief Scott Foreman says the 911 officer communicated with the man while the firefighters made that rescue.

Each responder was given a certificate of appreciation from the city.

Chief Foreman says that night was successful because of their professionalism, dedication, training and commitment.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

