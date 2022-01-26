Birthday Club
Greenville man sentenced to 20 years in child enticement case

Dustin Stone(Sex Offender Registry)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A Greenville man, who had previously been required to register as a sex offender in the state of Kentucky, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, Dustin R. Stone, 29, of Greenville was arrested after he traveled to Paducah on December 3, 2018, to meet with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old to engaging in sexual activity. 

In November of 2018, after receiving a complaint that Stone was sending sexually explicit text messages to minors, detectives with the Paducah Police Department launched an undercover investigation. 

Authorities say from November 21, 2018, through December 3, 2018, Stone sent several sexually explicit messages to an undercover detective who was posing as a13-year-old girl. 

[Previous Story: Jury convicts Greenville man for attempting to entice child in sexual activity]

During their investigation, detectives learned that Stone was required to register as a sex offender after a 2014 conviction in Muhlenberg Circuit Court for attempted use of electronic means to induce a minor in a sex offense.

[Previous Story: Greenville man arrested on charges related to child exploitation]

“Prosecuting those who seek to exploit children in the Western District is a top priority of this office,” stated United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett.  “I commend the detectives of the Paducah Police Department and the prosecutors who work daily to ensure our children are safe and our neighborhoods secure.”

“I am proud of the work our detectives did to remove a child predator from our community,” said Chief of Police Brian Laird.  “We look forward to continuing to work with the U.S. Attorney’s office to obtain federal convictions for those who would prey on our children.”

