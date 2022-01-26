Former deputy coroner pleads guilty in theft case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office say former deputy coroner Christopher Leduc pleaded guilty to official misconduct and theft Wednesday morning.

They say there was no plea agreement in the case.

Leduc is accused of stealing money from a person whose death he was investigating in 2020.

Authorities say police on scene photographed $1,100 in a Wells Fargo envelope on the counter.

After Leduc took control of the scene, police say $826 was left.

Detectives say the found the Wells Fargo envelope in LeDuc’s bag.

As we reported in March 2020, Leduc is also an Evansville Fire Captain.

The arrest affidavit shows police executed a search warrant on Leduc’s locker at EFD Hose House #8, as well has his house and car.

It shows police found several prescription bottles in his trash with name of the woman from the death investigation.

Leduc was fired from the coroner’s office.

In 2020, fire officials told us he was suspended without pay. We are reaching out again to see if that has changed.

At the time of his arrest, Leduc had been with EFD for 22 and half years.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 8.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.