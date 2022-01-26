Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Former deputy coroner pleads guilty in theft case

Christopher Leduc
Christopher Leduc(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office say former deputy coroner Christopher Leduc pleaded guilty to official misconduct and theft Wednesday morning.

They say there was no plea agreement in the case.

Leduc is accused of stealing money from a person whose death he was investigating in 2020.

Authorities say police on scene photographed $1,100 in a Wells Fargo envelope on the counter.

After Leduc took control of the scene, police say $826 was left.

Detectives say the found the Wells Fargo envelope in LeDuc’s bag.

As we reported in March 2020, Leduc is also an Evansville Fire Captain.

The arrest affidavit shows police executed a search warrant on Leduc’s locker at EFD Hose House #8, as well has his house and car.

It shows police found several prescription bottles in his trash with name of the woman from the death investigation.

Leduc was fired from the coroner’s office.

In 2020, fire officials told us he was suspended without pay. We are reaching out again to see if that has changed.

At the time of his arrest, Leduc had been with EFD for 22 and half years.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 8.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search field near First Ave.
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
Left: William Bacon III. Right: Tamara Bacon.
Affidavit: Detectives find over 2.2 lbs of meth in Evansville apartment, 2 arrested
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
Semi, several cars involved in Tues. wreck on Lloyd Expressway
James Musgrave.
Police: Officers find 175 grams of meth during traffic stop, driver arrested
Demarko Kemp.
Driver arrested after officers find several different drugs during traffic stop

Latest News

Isaiah Mays of Evansville, Indiana.
Wed. marks 1 year since 19-yr-old lost battle with COVID-19
Indiana Statehouse.
Ind. House bill aiming to reduce juvenile recidivism rates heads to Senate
Evansville CVS one of many to close countrywide
Previous Dawson Springs town hall meeting
Another town hall set for Wed. night in Dawson Springs