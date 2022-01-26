A few flurries Thursday, colder for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Morning lows on Wednesday plunged to 10-degrees. Sunshine was in good supply, but afternoon highs only reached the low to middle 20s. Winds will shift to the southwest on Thursday and scoop some warmer and moist air into the region. A few snow flurries will be possible. Afternoon highs on Thursday will climb into the upper 30s. Another shot of Arctic air will push Friday’s high back into the lower 30s. Over the weekend, skies will clear, and temps will warm a bit each day. Saturday and Sunday will bring highs in the middle 30s, while Monday and Tuesday will warm into the 50s. Rain chances appear again next Wednesday and Thursday.

