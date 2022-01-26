Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

A few flurries Thursday, colder for the weekend

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Morning lows on Wednesday plunged to 10-degrees. Sunshine was in good supply, but afternoon highs only reached the low to middle 20s. Winds will shift to the southwest on Thursday and scoop some warmer and moist air into the region. A few snow flurries will be possible. Afternoon highs on Thursday will climb into the upper 30s. Another shot of Arctic air will push Friday’s high back into the lower 30s. Over the weekend, skies will clear, and temps will warm a bit each day. Saturday and Sunday will bring highs in the middle 30s, while Monday and Tuesday will warm into the 50s. Rain chances appear again next Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search field near First Ave.
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
Left: William Bacon III. Right: Tamara Bacon.
Affidavit: Detectives find over 2.2 lbs of meth in Evansville apartment, 2 arrested
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
Semi, several cars involved in Tues. wreck on Lloyd Expressway
James Musgrave.
Police: Officers find 175 grams of meth during traffic stop, driver arrested
Demarko Kemp.
Driver arrested after officers find several different drugs during traffic stop

Latest News

Sunny, Colder
14 First Alert 1/26 - Midday
14 First Alert 1/26 - Midday
14 First Alert 1/26
14 First Alert 1/26
1/25 14 First Look
1/25 14 First Look