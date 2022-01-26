Evansville CVS one of many to close countrywide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An eastside Evansville CVS pharmacy is closing at the end of the month.

CVS officials confirm all prescriptions from the pharmacy at 101 N. Burkhardt Road will transfer to the location at 4700 Lincoln Ave.

They say the Burkhardt employees will be offered jobs at other locations.

As we reported in November, CVS laid out a plan to close 300 stores over the next three years.

Here is the full statement sent to 14 News about the Burkhardt store:

We’ve made the difficult decision to close our pharmacy at 101 N. Burkhardt Road in Evansville on February 26. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy location at 4700 Lincoln Ave. in Evansville to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to service. All store employees are being offered comparable roles at other CVS locations.

Maintaining access to pharmacy services in underserved communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. We also offer prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app to provide additional convenient access to medications.

