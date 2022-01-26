Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Evansville CVS one of many to close countrywide

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An eastside Evansville CVS pharmacy is closing at the end of the month.

CVS officials confirm all prescriptions from the pharmacy at 101 N. Burkhardt Road will transfer to the location at 4700 Lincoln Ave.

They say the Burkhardt employees will be offered jobs at other locations.

As we reported in November, CVS laid out a plan to close 300 stores over the next three years.

Here is the full statement sent to 14 News about the Burkhardt store:

We’ve made the difficult decision to close our pharmacy at 101 N. Burkhardt Road in Evansville on February 26. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy location at 4700 Lincoln Ave. in Evansville to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to service.  All store employees are being offered comparable roles at other CVS locations.

Maintaining access to pharmacy services in underserved communities is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. We also offer prescription home delivery service to eligible patients through CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app to provide additional convenient access to medications.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search field near First Ave.
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
Left: William Bacon III. Right: Tamara Bacon.
Affidavit: Detectives find over 2.2 lbs of meth in Evansville apartment, 2 arrested
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
Semi, several cars involved in Tues. wreck on Lloyd Expressway
James Musgrave.
Police: Officers find 175 grams of meth during traffic stop, driver arrested
Demarko Kemp.
Driver arrested after officers find several different drugs during traffic stop

Latest News

Isaiah Mays of Evansville, Indiana.
Wed. marks 1 year since 19-yr-old lost battle with COVID-19
Christopher Leduc
Former deputy coroner pleads guilty in theft case
Indiana Statehouse.
Ind. House bill aiming to reduce juvenile recidivism rates heads to Senate
Previous Dawson Springs town hall meeting
Another town hall set for Wed. night in Dawson Springs