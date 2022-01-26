Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Dogwood Ridge Bees in Boonville teaching public about bees

By Jessica Costello
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Many starting the New Year are looking for some new hobbies and there are opportunities everywhere, including some involving bees.

Over in Boonville, Dogwood Ridge Bees is holding their first public class to let people learn more about bees.

Kimberly Davis and her husband Dwayne have hives of their own and have been doing this for some time.

The class starts in February, and their goal is to teach people the basic components of a hive, including different types of bees, bee tools needed for tending to a hive and so much more.

We’ll have more from Kim and Dwayne as 14 News Sunrise continues.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search field near First Ave.
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
Left: William Bacon III. Right: Tamara Bacon.
Affidavit: Detectives find over 2.2 lbs of meth in Evansville apartment, 2 arrested
James Musgrave.
Police: Officers find 175 grams of meth during traffic stop, driver arrested
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
Semi, several cars involved in Tues. wreck on Lloyd Expressway
Timothy Leavell
Police: Break in suspect shot by resident

Latest News

House fire on South Barker Ave.
Fire destroys Evansville home, significantly damages another
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 1/26
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Semi, several cars involved in Tues. wreck on Lloyd Expressway.
Semi, several cars involved in Tues. wreck on Lloyd Expressway
Fire destroys Evansville home, significantly damages another.
Fire destroys Evansville home, significantly damages another