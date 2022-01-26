Dogwood Ridge Bees in Boonville teaching public about bees

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Many starting the New Year are looking for some new hobbies and there are opportunities everywhere, including some involving bees.

Over in Boonville, Dogwood Ridge Bees is holding their first public class to let people learn more about bees.

Kimberly Davis and her husband Dwayne have hives of their own and have been doing this for some time.

The class starts in February, and their goal is to teach people the basic components of a hive, including different types of bees, bee tools needed for tending to a hive and so much more.

