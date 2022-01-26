Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Deputies: Man drives off road on way to work, arrested on drunk driving charge

Brian Martin.
Brian Martin.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County deputies were called to an accident Tuesday night that led to the arrest of a man on a drunk driving charge.

A driver passing through the area reported seeing a car in a ditch on Baseline Road near Bender Road.

Deputies found the car and spoke with the driver, 51-year-old Brian Martin, who was in the back of an ambulance.

Deputies asked him what had happened. He said he was driving to work when he ran off the roadway.

They say his speech was slurred and could smell alcohol coming from him.

When asked if he had anything to drink that day, officials say Martin told them he had half a pin of vodka.

Officials say he told them he started drinking at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

When they asked what time he had his last drink, Martin told them, “six months ago” before saying his last drink was at 2 p.m.

According to an affidavit, he told them he was intoxicated when asked to perform field sobriety tests.

Officials say he registered a .207 on a portable breath test.

Authorities say Martin had previously been arrested on a driving under the influence charge in August in Gibson County.

He’s currently booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI agents search field near First Ave.
FBI agents search field near First Ave.
Left: William Bacon III. Right: Tamara Bacon.
Affidavit: Detectives find over 2.2 lbs of meth in Evansville apartment, 2 arrested
James Musgrave.
Police: Officers find 175 grams of meth during traffic stop, driver arrested
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
Semi, several cars involved in Tues. wreck on Lloyd Expressway
Timothy Leavell
Police: Break in suspect shot by resident

Latest News

Joshua Vincent.
Police: Authorities find variety of drugs during traffic stop, man arrested
Crews clearing trees, brush on KY 871 in Union Co.
Henderson Co. hosts 1st visioning session to help determine the library’s future.
Henderson Co. hosts 1st visioning session to help determine library’s future
Kimberly Davis with Dogwood Ridge Bees interview - Part II
Kimberly Davis with Dogwood Ridge Bees interview - Part II