Deputies: Man drives off road on way to work, arrested on drunk driving charge

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County deputies were called to an accident Tuesday night that led to the arrest of a man on a drunk driving charge.

A driver passing through the area reported seeing a car in a ditch on Baseline Road near Bender Road.

Deputies found the car and spoke with the driver, 51-year-old Brian Martin, who was in the back of an ambulance.

Deputies asked him what had happened. He said he was driving to work when he ran off the roadway.

They say his speech was slurred and could smell alcohol coming from him.

When asked if he had anything to drink that day, officials say Martin told them he had half a pin of vodka.

Officials say he told them he started drinking at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

When they asked what time he had his last drink, Martin told them, “six months ago” before saying his last drink was at 2 p.m.

According to an affidavit, he told them he was intoxicated when asked to perform field sobriety tests.

Officials say he registered a .207 on a portable breath test.

Authorities say Martin had previously been arrested on a driving under the influence charge in August in Gibson County.

He’s currently booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.