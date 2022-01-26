Birthday Club
DCSO warning public of scammer acting as deputy

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a scammer pretending to be a deputy.

According to a Facebook post, DCSO has been told that a scammer has made several calls acting as deputy from their office.

They say the scammer has gone as far as recording their voicemail.

DCSO says they will never ask for payment of any kind over the phone. This includes warrants, traffic citations or any other criminal matter.

Officials say the scammer is also threatening that people have missed jury duty and owe money. That is also a scam.

