Crews clearing trees, brush on KY 871 in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be clearing trees and brush in Union County Wednesday.

They will be out on KY 871 between Goose Pond Road and KY 666.

Those crews will work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers are asked to find different routes while this work is performed.

Officials say local traffic will be able to get to their homes.

