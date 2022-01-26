Birthday Club
Card skimmer found inside Sorgho gas pump

By Declan Loftus
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky (WFIE) - Daviess County, Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a card skimmer was found inside a gas pump.

Someone found the skimmer Tuesday night at the Even Steven convenience store in Sorgho.

The discovery came during a maintenance check on the pump.

Sheriff Barry Smith tells us, while this situation doesn’t happen often in the county, this case is very unique.

”Previously, in the past, they’re external devices that are adjacent to the credit card scanner itself. This is the first time we’ve actually seen something inside that can’t be detected from the outside. It has us assuming that it’s electronically pulling data of the credit card information from it,” said Sheriff Smith.

Detective are currently analyzing the device. The sheriff’s office is reminding all of us to regularly check credit and debit card accounts for any fraudulent charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

