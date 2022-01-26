Birthday Club
Another town hall set for Wed. night in Dawson Springs

Previous Dawson Springs town hall meeting
Previous Dawson Springs town hall meeting
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Another Town Hall will start at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Dawson Springs Community Center.

Officials will give an update on relief, cleanup, and rebuilding efforts after the deadly tornado in December.

You can also watch it here on Facebook.

There have been several similar meetings in the weeks since the tornado.

Officials have been answering questions about FEMA assistance and other ways storm victims can get help.

Click here for all of our Deadly Storms 2021 coverage.

