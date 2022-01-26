Another town hall set for Wed. night in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Another Town Hall will start at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Dawson Springs Community Center.

Officials will give an update on relief, cleanup, and rebuilding efforts after the deadly tornado in December.

You can also watch it here on Facebook.

There have been several similar meetings in the weeks since the tornado.

Officials have been answering questions about FEMA assistance and other ways storm victims can get help.

