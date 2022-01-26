Afghan refugees settling into Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Afghan refugees are settling into Owensboro with the help of volunteers from the International Center.

Since the end of October, about 170 Afghan refugees have come from Owensboro and stayed here at the Comfort Suites. Since then they’ve been helped by volunteers from the international center.

”It’s a new beginning for them,” said International Center volunteer Nancy Connor. “They’re absolutely starting from scratch, and I hope that we’ve helped to give them a good start. All of the refugees who come in need that.”

Some of the refugees have been in the hotel for months since there was only enough available housing for 4 groups when they first arrived, and about 40 more people came to the area than the international center was expecting, but they say they’ve been settling in well.

”I like the people, they are friendly, and of all the places this is a good place for us,” said Ahmad Fayez, one of the Afghan refugees.

About 110 of the total 170 people are now in houses or apartments, a welcome change for the families who have been in the hotel, including some with as many as nine kids, but it’s been hard for the volunteers to see them go.

”I actually miss seeing everybody right now because they’ve moved out and I don’t have direct access every day,” said Connor. “It’s pretty selfish on my part, because I know that it’s good for them to be out.”

Volunteers have been helping the refugees furnish their new places, get appointments with doctors, learn English, and more. They say their first priority is helping them find work. They’re waiting on the government to issue them photo ID’s, and some are getting impatient.

”They aren’t listening to me,” said Connor. “You know, I try to shake them up but the government’s slow.”

With a place to stay and kids in school, it’s looking more and more like home in Kentucky.

This group of refugees has had a lot of important “firsts” since getting to the tri-state, and they’re about to have another. Volunteers say they’re expecting the first baby to be born in the next few days.

