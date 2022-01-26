2 Signature School students win annual “Changemaker Challenge”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High school students competed in the “Changemaker Challenge” earlier Tuesday.

It took place at the University of Evansville.

They say the event encourages young people to use creative problem solving skills to tackle the biggest challenges facing the community and world.

The first place winners were Kerry Ao and Naina Muvva who both received full tuition scholarships to UE.

Both participants say they were shocked when they heard they won.

”To be truthful I didn’t think we would get first place, so I kinda accepted my fate right before and then right after I was just generally shocked like, really? Me,” Muvva said.

“Yea, I got light-headed when I started standing up,” Ao said. “I was like oh gosh this is really happening,” Ao continued.

Ao and Muvva are both Juniors at Signature School and won the Changemaker Challenge with the idea of providing high school students with basic financial literacy.

Both students say they feel financial literacy is essential when preparing for the adult world.

