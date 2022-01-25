Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

U.S. combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a...
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson participates in a group sail during the Rim of the Pacific exercise off the coast of Hawaii, July 26, 2018.(Source: Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGKOK (AP) - The U.S. military says a Navy combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea has crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors.

The pilot ejected during the “landing mishap on deck” of the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.

The pilot was recovered by a military helicopter and is in stable condition.

Seven sailors were injured, and three were evacuated for medical treatment in Manila, Philippines. They were all reported in stable condition on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Leavell
Police: Break in suspect shot by resident
Blakely Vaughn.
Hopkins Co. pastor accused of stealing items from Muhlenberg Co. business
Indiana COVID-19
35 more COVID patients at Deaconess hospitals since Friday
Surveillance of robbery at Eagles Convenient Mart in Corydon.
Authorities looking for suspect after Corydon business robbed at gunpoint
Traffic backup on Owensboro bypass
Semi off the road closes EB Owensboro bypass

Latest News

In this photo taken during Dec. 27 - Dec. 31, 2021 and provided on Jan. 1, 2022 by the North...
North Korea tested cruise missiles, S. Korean officials say
Officials say a public works crew saved the life of a man whose arm was cut off near the...
‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved
A public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street...
Public works crew helps Maine man with severed arm
At least 9 shots fired so far this month in Owensboro
At least 9 shots fired so far this month in Owensboro