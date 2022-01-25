Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST
(WFIE) - A police chase moved through Webster County last night. We’ll be checking in with authorities on how it started.

Police say an attempted burglary ended with a suspect shot in Evansville. It happened on Kimber Lane just before 3 Monday afternoon. That suspect is now facing several charges.

We’re continuing coverage this morning on Russia and Ukraine. President Biden is weighing his options as Russia appears to be on the brink of invading Ukraine.

If you’re brave enough and have a high tolerance for freezing temperatures, you might be interested in the polar plunge. As Jessica Costello reports, it’s all for a good cause. She’s live this morning at Camp Carson.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

