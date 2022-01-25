TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up on Lloyd Expressway due to crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash on westbound Lloyd Expressway and Pigeon Creek is causing major traffic.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involves a semi and multiple cars.

VCSO also says that it will take some time to get the expressway opened back up.

So far no injuries have been reported.

Officials aren’t sure how long it will take to clear the area.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.