TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic backed up on Lloyd Expressway due to crash

Crash on Lloyd Expressway
Crash on Lloyd Expressway(Mitchell Carter)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash on westbound Lloyd Expressway and Pigeon Creek is causing major traffic.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the crash involves a semi and multiple cars.

VCSO also says that it will take some time to get the expressway opened back up.

So far no injuries have been reported.

Officials aren’t sure how long it will take to clear the area.

