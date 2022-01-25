Birthday Club
Several Polar Plunge events coming up

(WFIE)
By Jessica Costello
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GIBSON Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re brave enough and have a high tolerance for freezing temperatures, you might be interested in the Polar Plunge.

There are several polar plunges coming up within the upcoming weeks and they’re all for a good cause.

It’s happening at Camp Carson on January 29.

Organizers tell me camp alumni, campers and other camp friends jump into the lake at Camp Caron.

Each plunger raises money from their family and friends, to support their plunge.

This will be Camp Carson’s third event, and they say it continues to grow.

Organizers say they’re up to 30 Plungers and almost $14,000 in donations.

[Donate to Camp Carson’s Polar Plunge here]

Organizers say this event is a large source of funds for the scholarships and military camp subsidies.

Camp Carson offers a special week of Operation Military Support Camp for kids of military families, plus other scholarship opportunities for camp families, and a new foster care scholarship program.

This is not the only Polar Plunge to take place in the coming weeks.

14 News is actually a sponsor of the Special Olympics Indiana Polar Plunge. That one will take place on February 5 at Scales Lake in Boonville.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

