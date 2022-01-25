Birthday Club
Police: Officers find 175 grams of meth during traffic stop, driver arrested

James Musgrave.
James Musgrave.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on dealing charges after officers pulled him over and discovered a large amount of methamphetamine.

Officers pulled over 39-year-old James Musgrave around 1 Monday afternoon for speeding in the area of Morgan Avenue at Boeke.

Officials say Musgrave told officers that they could search his car.

Once he stepped out of his car, they say they found a bag in his sweatshirt pocket that would later test positive for meth.

Inside the car, authorities found another bag of meth and a digital scale.

According to an affidavit, officers found a total of 175 grams of meth during the arrest.

Officials say Musgrave was currently on probation for possession of methamphetamine, dealing in a synthetic drug and possession of marijuana.

He’s is now facing a dealing in meth charge.

