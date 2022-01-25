Owensboro officers respond to another shots fired call Monday night

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officers responded to another shots fired call Monday night.

They say this one happened in the area of East Byers Avenue and J.R. Miller Boulevard.

Police tell us they found a vehicle that was hit once by gunfire.

They say that vehicle was occupied, but nobody was hurt.

If you know anything about his incident, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

This marks the 10th shots fired incident this month.

