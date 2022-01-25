Montgomery tells 14 Sports about his offseason preparation as spring training approaches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local star Colson Montgomery is getting closer to making his spring training debut. Montgomery was part of the Tri State Hot Stove League’s annual Night of Memories, and 14 Sports caught up with him.

The Southridge grad was selected in the first round of the MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox, which happened to be only weeks after he helped lead the Raiders to the baseball program’s first ever state title.

In the fall, Montgomery played in Arizona with the Chi Sox in a rookie league. In the offseason, he has been training in Nashville, but he’s eager to start his first official full season.

“I’m ready for it,” Montgomery said. “They gave us a little taste of it last year, it kind of makes you hungry for the full season. It’s like they cut us short with the short season and only playing 20 games.”

The Major League Baseball lockout has put everything on hold, but Montgomery plans to be in Arizona for the first part of March to begin spring training.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.