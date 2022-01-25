McConnell says he’s impressed how Ky. is handling aftermath of deadly tornadoes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Senator Mitch McConnell toured the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center at the Kentucky National Guard’s headquarters on Tuesday:

The Senate Minority Leader says he’s impressed with how Kentucky is handling the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes in the western part of the state on December 10.

McConnell shook hands with those working on the front lines of the disaster response in Frankfort. He noted how quickly state and federal leaders began working on the response. He says politics is not getting in the way of both sides doing the right thing.

“I have no criticism of the President’s response or the Governor’s. I spoke with the President, the head of FEMA, the morning after the storms. Spoke to the Governor as well. I have no criticism. I think we have good cooperation,” Sen. McConnell said.

He also talked a bit about what’s taking place on the world stage in Russia and Ukraine. McConnell said his advice to President Biden would be to take numerous steps before an invasion. He says believes the president is doing the right things.

McConnell left the EOC to meet with Republican House and Senate leaders at the Capitol. How best to spend billions in infrastructure money was high on their agenda. He says they will focus on the I-69 bridge in Henderson and the Brent Spence Bridge in Northern Kentucky.

“Regretfully, I was only one of two members of the Kentucky delegation who voted for it, but thought the $5 billion was important for us,” McConnell said.

McConnell also says, while he was originally against the rescue plan adopted last year, he said some of that money could be ‘re-programmed’ to assist with recovery efforts.

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett says the governor’s office is also working to make sure money in the Team Kentucky Fund is going directly to the people the tornado impacted.

