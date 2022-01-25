Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Infant killed in Atlanta; mom says car caught in crossfire

Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.
Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.

The shooting happened near a convenience store Monday afternoon in the northwest section of the city.

The child’s mother told news outlets that she was driving near the store when she came upon a gunfight between people in two cars.

She said a bullet traveled into the back of her car and hit the baby. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the child was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mount Vernon dog scheduled to be put down was stolen from the kennel where it was being...
Mt. Vernon Mayor: Dog scheduled to be euthanized stolen from kennel
Police: Resident shoots break in suspect
Police: Break in suspect shot by resident
Blakely Vaughn.
Hopkins Co. pastor accused of stealing items from Muhlenberg Co. business
According to the Evansville Fire Department, the fire happened on the 800 block of Allens Lane...
Firefighters respond to Evansville house fire
GPD: Inmate escapes Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center

Latest News

People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being...
Chief: 3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze
President Biden holds second meeting of the White House Competition Council.
Biden addresses inflation, rising costs
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
Illinois offering paid COVID leave for vaccinated teachers, staff
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity