Ind. reports 5k new Covid cases Monday

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 5,965 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,560,117 cases and 20,033 deaths.

The map shows 229 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 91 new cases in Warrick County, 29 new cases in Dubois County, 7 new cases in Perry County, 26 new cases in Posey County, 71 new cases in Gibson County, 11 new cases in Spencer County, and 17 new cases in Pike County.

The map also shows all counties still in red.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 50,511 cases, 531 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 11,696 cases, 152 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 17,733 cases, 216 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,091 cases, 55 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 5,801 cases, 48 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 10,114 cases, 127 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 4,674 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,342 cases, 46 deaths

