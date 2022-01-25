Ind. reports 4 area COVID-19 related deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 10,164 new COVID-19 cases and 134 new deaths statewide.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,569,850 cases and 20,167 deaths.

The COVID dashboard shows four area residents died. That includes two residents of Warrick County, a resident of Vanderburgh County and a resident of Dubois County.

The map shows 620 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 274 news cases in Warrick County, 122 new cases in Dubois County, 119 new cases in Gibson County, 94 new cases in Perry County, 79 new cases in Posey County, 50 new cases in Spencer County and 48 new cases in Pike County.

Currently, all Indiana counties are in the red.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 51,121 cases, 532 deaths

Dubois Co. - 11,816 cases, 153 deaths

Warrick Co. - 18,003 cases, 218 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,184 cases, 55 deaths

Posey Co. - 5,878 cases, 48 deaths

Gibson Co. - 10,229 cases, 127 deaths

Spencer Co. - 4,724 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,389 cases, 46 deaths

