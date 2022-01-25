Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 3.

Kaleb Dosher: The Mount Vernon senior netted 29 points in the Wildcats 80-63 win over Day School, Friday night. Dosher was named to the Carmi Invitational All-Tournament team, for his 4-game performance in last week’s tournament.

Izaiah Manuel: Manuel notched 30 points and three boards in Union County’s win over rival Webster County. He shot 12-of-22 from the field, and 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

Shane Sims: Sims had 16 points in Harrison’s 58-57 victory over Jasper on Saturday. The Freshman hit the game-winning three to seal the win.

Blake Herdes: Herdes netted 13 points, including two threes, leading Central to a 54-53 overtime win over Henderson County. He spearheaded the fourth quarter comeback, scoring nine of the Bears’ 18 points in the final quarter.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m. (WFIE)

