Hawesville woman expected to be arraigned on manslaughter, tampering charges

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hancock County woman is expected to be arraigned on manslaughter and tampering charges Tuesday, according to court records.

Officials say in court documents that Connie Oden caused the death of a man named Wayne James by selling him meth.

Officials say that happened last September.

Documents show she is also charged with tampering with evidence.

Officials say she knowingly destroyed, concealed, removed or altered physical evidence.

She’s expected to be in Hancock County court this morning at 10.

