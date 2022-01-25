Frigid air tightens grip on Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Skies cleared on Tuesday after temperatures dropped into the upper teens. Despite sunny skies, northwest winds kept afternoon temps in the middle 20s. Wednesday will start out with a low in the single digits and wind chills near zero. Afternoon highs will scrape up into the upper 20s. Thursday will begin with a low of around 10, but south winds will push the temperatures just above freezing in the afternoon. Another shot of Arctic air will keep Friday’s high below freezing, and Saturday morning will be the coldest of the weekend with a low of 14. Much milder air will flow in for the start of next week as highs climb into the lower 50s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.