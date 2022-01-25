Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Frigid air tightens grip on Tri-State

1/25First Alert Forecast
1/25First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Skies cleared on Tuesday after temperatures dropped into the upper teens.  Despite sunny skies, northwest winds kept afternoon temps in the middle 20s.   Wednesday will start out with a low in the single digits and wind chills near zero.  Afternoon highs will scrape up into the upper 20s.  Thursday will begin with a low of around 10, but south winds will push the temperatures just above freezing in the afternoon.  Another shot of Arctic air will keep Friday’s high below freezing, and Saturday morning will be the coldest of the weekend with a low of 14.  Much milder air will flow in for the start of next week as highs climb into the lower 50s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Leavell
Police: Break in suspect shot by resident
Blakely Vaughn.
Hopkins Co. pastor accused of stealing items from Muhlenberg Co. business
Indiana COVID-19
35 more COVID patients at Deaconess hospitals since Friday
Traffic Alert: Roads blocked off for EPD escort detail Tuesday
Traffic backup on Owensboro bypass
Semi off the road closes EB Owensboro bypass

Latest News

Brighter, Colder
14 First Alert 1/25 - Midday
14 First Alert 1/25 - Midday
14 First Alert 1/25
14 First Alert 1/25
1/24 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
1/24 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast