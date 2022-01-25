Birthday Club
FBI agents search field near First Ave.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - FBI agents were searching a field Tuesday near the First Avenue Neighborhood Walmart.

They aren’t releasing information on what they’re searching for, but officials say the situation is connected to an ongoing case.

Evansville Police Sergeant Anna Gray says the FBI Evidence Response team is searching the field and that EPD Adult Investigation is assisting.

This is an ongoing story.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

