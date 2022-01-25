Evansville man convicted of dealing meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been convicted of dealing meth.

According to a release, 45-year-old Demarco Roach was arrested in May 2021 after a traffic stop by the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force.

Demarco Roach (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say during the search of Roach’s vehicle, they found numerous baggies of meth and scales.

Roach was convicted Tuesday of dealing meth, possession and operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.

At the time of his arrest, investigators say he had been released from federal prison and was on supervised released.

Roach is set to be sentenced Thursday and faces a possible habitual offender sentencing enhancement.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.