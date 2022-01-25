Driver arrested after officers find several different drugs during traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a list of drug-related charges after officers found several different drugs during a traffic stop Monday night.

Police say officers were following a car that was traveling east on Washinton Avenue that swerved several times.

They pulled over the driver, 49-year-old Demarko Kemp, in the area of Washington Avenue and Lincoln Park Drive.

According to officers, Kemp was acting erratically when they approached his vehicle.

Kemp was asked to step out of the vehicle, and officers say they noticed something bulging out in his jacket pocket.

He told officers that it was a pipe. Officers say he also had another pipe in his pocket that had burnt residue, which contained a white crystal-like substance.

Kemp was then placed in handcuffs while officers searched his car.

According to police, officers found a large amount of methamphetamine, psilocybin, pills that tested positive for fentanyl, other pills that were identified as hydrocodone and three packages of THC edibles.

Officers also found a handgun under the driver’s seat.

An arrest affidavit shows that Kemp was previously convicted of dealing methamphetamine back in 2007.

He’s now in jail on a long list of drug charges.

