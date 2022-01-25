Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Driver arrested after officers find several different drugs during traffic stop

Demarko Kemp.
Demarko Kemp.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing a list of drug-related charges after officers found several different drugs during a traffic stop Monday night.

Police say officers were following a car that was traveling east on Washinton Avenue that swerved several times.

They pulled over the driver, 49-year-old Demarko Kemp, in the area of Washington Avenue and Lincoln Park Drive.

According to officers, Kemp was acting erratically when they approached his vehicle.

Kemp was asked to step out of the vehicle, and officers say they noticed something bulging out in his jacket pocket.

He told officers that it was a pipe. Officers say he also had another pipe in his pocket that had burnt residue, which contained a white crystal-like substance.

Kemp was then placed in handcuffs while officers searched his car.

According to police, officers found a large amount of methamphetamine, psilocybin, pills that tested positive for fentanyl, other pills that were identified as hydrocodone and three packages of THC edibles.

Officers also found a handgun under the driver’s seat.

An arrest affidavit shows that Kemp was previously convicted of dealing methamphetamine back in 2007.

He’s now in jail on a long list of drug charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Leavell
Police: Break in suspect shot by resident
Blakely Vaughn.
Hopkins Co. pastor accused of stealing items from Muhlenberg Co. business
Indiana COVID-19
35 more COVID patients at Deaconess hospitals since Friday
Surveillance of robbery at Eagles Convenient Mart in Corydon.
Authorities looking for suspect after Corydon business robbed at gunpoint
Traffic backup on Owensboro bypass
Semi off the road closes EB Owensboro bypass

Latest News

Owensboro officers respond to another shots fired call Monday night
Thomas Vest.
Affidavit: Man with previous dealing conviction now faces new dealing charges
James Musgrave.
Police: Officers find 175 grams of meth during traffic stop, driver arrested
Several Polar Plunge events coming up