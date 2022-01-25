Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Officials in Maine say a public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street carrying his own severed arm.

The Sun Journal reported that the man’s arm was cut off near the shoulder Friday in an apparent workplace accident.

The leader of public works in Lewiston says it “had to be divine intervention” that two workers sanding sidewalks nearby happened to be trained in the use of tourniquets.

The man is expected to survive. It is unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Leavell
Police: Break in suspect shot by resident
Blakely Vaughn.
Hopkins Co. pastor accused of stealing items from Muhlenberg Co. business
Indiana COVID-19
35 more COVID patients at Deaconess hospitals since Friday
Surveillance of robbery at Eagles Convenient Mart in Corydon.
Authorities looking for suspect after Corydon business robbed at gunpoint
Traffic backup on Owensboro bypass
Semi off the road closes EB Owensboro bypass

Latest News

A public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street...
Public works crew helps Maine man with severed arm
At least 9 shots fired so far this month in Owensboro
At least 9 shots fired so far this month in Owensboro
Police: Break in suspect shot by resident
Police: Break in suspect shot by resident
Ind. reports 5k new Covid cases Monday