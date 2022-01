EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at the Children’s Museum of Evansville announced new winter hours.

They say they will now be closed from Sunday to Wednesday.

They will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays.

Officials say those new hours start on January 27.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.