Changes made to child tax credit

(KSNB)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Changes have been made to the child tax credit.

Legislation has recently passed to increase the payments by $3,000 for children six to 17 and $3,600 for kids who are younger.

Officials say parents were automatically enrolled in receiving half the amount in monthly payments, starting in January, and the other half will be received with their tax return.

Officials also say for those that opted out, they will receive the full credit with their return.

“If you did not opt out and you received half in advance, then when you file your taxes you will need to reconcile what you received,” says Heathcotte and Weinzapfel partner, Brooke Weinzapfel. “And if you didn’t start at the very beginning it might vary. And then you will note that on your tax return and that will reduce the amount of your refund and could, potentially, maybe cause some families to owe.”

The IRS is sending out six 419′s to help families reconcile this credit.

Brooke Weinzapfel said depending on you income tax and income level some families may not have to pay the credit back over time.

For more information you can visit the irs.gov website.

