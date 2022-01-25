Brighter, Colder

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early clouds with scattered flurries then becoming mostly sunny and colder as high temperatures drop into the upper 20s. Tonight, mostly clear and bitter cold as lows drop to 9-degrees.

Wednesday, wind chills will drop to zero to -3 during the morning....teens during the afternoon behind northerly winds. Generous sunshine and colder as high temperatures only reach the lower 20s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and not as cold. High temps in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

