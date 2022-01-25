Affidavit: Man with previous dealing conviction now faces new dealing charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A report of an intoxicated driver ended with an Evansville man in jail on several drug charges.

Dispatch told officers that the car was heading south on Fulton from Franklin. They also notified police the driver, 27-year-old Thomas Vest, had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Officers say they found the car parked at a gas station at Riverside and Kentucky Avenue.

They watched Vest walk out of the store and put him in handcuffs.

During a search of his car, officers say they found two bags that tested positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl. They say those two bags had a total field weight of about 216 grams.

Officers say they also found 12 syringes, a scale and two guns.

Authorities say Vest admitted to them that he sells meth.

He was also previously convicted for dealing methamphetamine in 2019, according to an arrest affidavit.

Vest is now booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on several new drug-related charges.

