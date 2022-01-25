Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Affidavit: Man with previous dealing conviction now faces new dealing charges

Thomas Vest.
Thomas Vest.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A report of an intoxicated driver ended with an Evansville man in jail on several drug charges.

Dispatch told officers that the car was heading south on Fulton from Franklin. They also notified police the driver, 27-year-old Thomas Vest, had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Officers say they found the car parked at a gas station at Riverside and Kentucky Avenue.

They watched Vest walk out of the store and put him in handcuffs.

During a search of his car, officers say they found two bags that tested positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl. They say those two bags had a total field weight of about 216 grams.

Officers say they also found 12 syringes, a scale and two guns.

Authorities say Vest admitted to them that he sells meth.

He was also previously convicted for dealing methamphetamine in 2019, according to an arrest affidavit.

Vest is now booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on several new drug-related charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Leavell
Police: Break in suspect shot by resident
Blakely Vaughn.
Hopkins Co. pastor accused of stealing items from Muhlenberg Co. business
Indiana COVID-19
35 more COVID patients at Deaconess hospitals since Friday
Surveillance of robbery at Eagles Convenient Mart in Corydon.
Authorities looking for suspect after Corydon business robbed at gunpoint
Traffic backup on Owensboro bypass
Semi off the road closes EB Owensboro bypass

Latest News

Owensboro officers respond to another shots fired call Monday night
Demarko Kemp.
Driver arrested after officers find several different drugs during traffic stop
James Musgrave.
Police: Officers find 175 grams of meth during traffic stop, driver arrested
Several Polar Plunge events coming up